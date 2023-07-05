Algorand (ALGO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39.94 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. Algorand has a market cap of $899.84 million and approximately $39.94 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,515,770,912 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

