Alison Lander Buys 12,745 Shares of Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Free Report) insider Alison Lander acquired 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,499.85 ($24,749.14).

Triad Group Stock Performance

Shares of TRD stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Triad Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 77 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.16). The firm has a market cap of £24.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15,545.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Triad Group alerts:

Triad Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

Further Reading

