AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 78,630 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 970.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

