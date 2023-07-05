Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRTSW traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,522. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTSW. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

