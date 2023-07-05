Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $370.29 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

