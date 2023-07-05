Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $744,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

HON opened at $208.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

