Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 861 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in General Mills by 12.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in General Mills by 13.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $6,177,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.24.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

