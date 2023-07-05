Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.