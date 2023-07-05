Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.12. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $99.75.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

