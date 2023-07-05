American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Free Report) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.19 and last traded at $41.28. Approximately 7,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 529% from the average daily volume of 1,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.23% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

