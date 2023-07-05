American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Short Interest Down 24.3% in June

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 784,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in American Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.53. The stock had a trading volume of 403,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,704. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

