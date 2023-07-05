Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.24 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.