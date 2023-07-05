Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) & Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) and Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Amplitude has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coursera has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Amplitude shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Coursera shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Amplitude shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Coursera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude -38.76% -32.40% -22.73% Coursera -30.76% -23.20% -17.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amplitude and Coursera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 0 7 2 0 2.22 Coursera 0 6 6 0 2.50

Amplitude currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.14%. Coursera has a consensus price target of $17.08, indicating a potential upside of 31.11%. Given Amplitude’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Amplitude is more favorable than Coursera.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amplitude and Coursera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $238.07 million 5.34 -$93.38 million ($0.86) -12.74 Coursera $523.76 million 3.75 -$175.36 million ($1.16) -11.23

Amplitude has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coursera. Amplitude is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coursera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coursera beats Amplitude on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc. provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

