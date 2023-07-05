Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 154,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 228,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPX. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,558,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,302,349. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

