Analyzing Auddia (AUUD) & Its Competitors

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) is one of 141 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Auddia to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auddia and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 -$6.90 million -0.72 Auddia Competitors $1.16 billion -$69.44 million -8.89

Auddia’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia Competitors 555 3118 4986 82 2.53

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Auddia and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 22.85%. Given Auddia’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Auddia has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -173.20% -130.25% Auddia Competitors -72.18% -2,089.77% -218.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Auddia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Auddia has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia’s competitors have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Auddia beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

