Andrew M. Cohen Sells 11,611 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $117,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,003. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZUO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

About Zuora

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 8,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Zuora by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

