Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Up 35.6% in June

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 6,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 326,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 39,251 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 147.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 538,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 53,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. 2,373,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

