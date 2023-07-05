ARAW Trading 58.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. ARAW has a total market cap of $133.12 million and approximately $174.43 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ARAW has traded 58.4% higher against the dollar. One ARAW token can now be purchased for $0.0668 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 tokens. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.09872474 USD and is down -11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6,859,146.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

