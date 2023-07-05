Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 120,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,890,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18,734.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. 2,754,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,315,124. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

