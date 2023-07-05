Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $75.27. 515,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,099. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

