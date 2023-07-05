Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 47.3% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,717,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,291,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WFC. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

