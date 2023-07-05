Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,983 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 14.8% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $80,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 103.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,736. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $244.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

