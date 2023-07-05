Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,313 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,997,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,407. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

