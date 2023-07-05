Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 944 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,501,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 77.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 872.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.30. 54,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.88. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.44 and a fifty-two week high of $125.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

