Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $95,250.00 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at $247,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcellx alerts:

On Tuesday, May 9th, Christopher Heery sold 500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Christopher Heery sold 1,200 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $130,320.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $547,626.42.

Arcellx Stock Up 2.3 %

Arcellx stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.22. 483,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,365. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of -0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($3.10). The company had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.