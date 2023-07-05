Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.33. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 938,534 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46). Research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,495,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Archer Aviation news, insider Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $112,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,623.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,495,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock valued at $25,467,834. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 32.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 180,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile



Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

