Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $29.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.83. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $30.68.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth $933,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

