Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives $6.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

ARBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter worth $14,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the first quarter valued at about $657,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Argo Blockchain will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

