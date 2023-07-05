Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $44.21 million and $2.20 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000253 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001999 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002674 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,065,312 coins and its circulating supply is 174,065,184 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

