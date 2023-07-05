Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMNF opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

