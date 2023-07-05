Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. 77,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 91,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ascend Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Ascend Wellness Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.