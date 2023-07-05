ASD Price Reaches $0.0580 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. ASD has a total market cap of $38.30 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014246 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,470.90 or 1.00038330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06082054 USD and is down -6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,117,575.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

