ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 1,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.