ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.26

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$39.26 and last traded at C$39.25, with a volume of 206048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded ATCO from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

