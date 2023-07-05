Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 29,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 19,746 shares.The stock last traded at $42.26 and had previously closed at $42.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $611.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanticus

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 36.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $73,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 499.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 82.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.