Atlas Brown Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.66. 59,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

