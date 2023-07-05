Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.06. 43,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,778. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.63 and a 200 day moving average of $291.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.86.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

