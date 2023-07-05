Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.71. 1,359,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,241,923. The company has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $450.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

