Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.83. 394,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $159.12. The company has a market cap of $427.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

