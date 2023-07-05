Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 122 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.95. 354,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,842,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $110.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average of $92.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.19.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

