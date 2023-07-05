Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 273 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 38,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $149,912,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 786,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,023,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.99. 436,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,751,129. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.