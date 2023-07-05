ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 257,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 200,502 shares.The stock last traded at $3.14 and had previously closed at $3.00.
ATRenew Trading Up 3.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $773.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.94.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $418.17 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ATRenew
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATRenew
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.