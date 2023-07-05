ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 257,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 200,502 shares.The stock last traded at $3.14 and had previously closed at $3.00.

ATRenew Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $773.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.94.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $418.17 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ATRenew by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ATRenew by 31.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 64,319 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ATRenew during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

