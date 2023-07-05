Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 4,715 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 1.10% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $26,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 43,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $59.57.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

