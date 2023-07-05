Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 244 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

