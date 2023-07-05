Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $10.55 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,950,000. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,990,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,633,000 after purchasing an additional 675,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after buying an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,047,000 after buying an additional 627,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,899,000 after buying an additional 332,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.88. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.