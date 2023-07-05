Atwood & Palmer Inc. Invests $139,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5,985.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 359,149 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 84,317 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,863,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,136 shares in the last quarter.

FTXL stock opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $71.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

