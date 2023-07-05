Atwood & Palmer Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 389,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXG opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1076 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.