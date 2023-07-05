Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 2,372 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $124,158,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 132,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.12, for a total transaction of $1,832,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.12, for a total value of $1,832,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,374 shares of company stock worth $26,313,799 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $223.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.49 and a 200-day moving average of $237.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $201.65 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

