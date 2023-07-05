Atwood & Palmer Inc. Raises Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,641,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,747,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,772 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,307.3% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 762,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after acquiring an additional 707,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,097,000 after acquiring an additional 610,483 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,138,000 after acquiring an additional 353,993 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $49.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.