Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 20 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

COST stock opened at $541.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $510.44 and a 200 day moving average of $495.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

